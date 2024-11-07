WSSP CEO directs timely completion of projects

Peshawar - Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Yasir Ali Khan, has directed concerned authorities to ensure efficient utilization of resources and funds to complete ongoing projects on schedule.

He emphasized restoring drainage systems and removing obstructions in high-risk hotspot areas. Yasir Ali Khan shared these directives during a monthly review meeting for October, attended by key officials, including GM Operations Muhammad Ijaz, GM PMER Zamir-ul-Hassan, GM Projects Dr. Mehboob Alam, and Zonal Managers Basit Khattak, Tariq Aziz, Anwar-ul-Haq, Amir Gul, Dr. Maria Shehnaz, and others.

In the meeting, officials acknowledged progress made in revenue recovery during the past month. Khan instructed officials to gather data on commercial establishments, plazas, and centers not yet included in the revenue network to expand the revenue base.

The meeting was informed that several projects under the Peshawar Uplift Program’s second phase and the Annual Development Program are nearing completion, with some expected to conclude in the coming days. Rehabilitation work on Shahi Khata is also set to begin soon.

October’s achievements included producing 52.4 million gallons of water daily, conducting 93 quality tests, collecting 13,135 tons of waste, cleaning 4,519 km of roads, 1,620 manholes, 242 km of drains, and conducting dengue prevention sprays at 371 locations. Out of 1,533 complaints received, 1,466 were resolved, achieving a 95.63% resolution rate, along with revenue recovery of Rs 25.2 million.

Yasir Ali praised the increased revenue recovery despite challenges, stressing strengthened communication between management and staff without adding extra workload. He urged immediate utilization of available funds, timely completion of workshop construction, and maintenance of all waste collection vehicles and equipment.