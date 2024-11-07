Xi speaks with Trump, says China, US would ‘benefit from cooperation’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a phone call with Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Xi told Trump that China and the US would “benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation," according to an official statement released by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He said the two countries should properly manage their differences and "find a way to get along in a new era."

Stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship "is in the common interests of the two countries and the expectations of the international community," Xi told the US president-elect.

"It is hoped that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and find a correct way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, which will benefit both countries and the world," Xi said.

China's Vice President Han Zheng, for his part, spoke to Trump's running mate JD Vance, who is set to become the vice president.

Trump, a Republican, beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, securing a massive 295 Electoral College votes, well above required 270.

Indonesian President Prabowo also sent a message of congratulations to Trump. He said Indonesia and the US are "strategic partners who share a robust and multifaceted relationship."

“Our strategic partnership holds immense potential for mutual benefit, and I look forward to collaborating closely with you and your administration to further enhance this partnership and for global peace and stability,” the president who took charge last month said on X.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also spoke with Trump over phone and congratulated him.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said the island nation shares a "strong partnership based on mutual respect, goodwill, and understanding" with the US.



"I look forward to strengthening our cooperation, address mutual challenges and work towards advancing global peace and prosperity," he added.



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also sent a letter of congratulations to Trump.