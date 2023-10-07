Saturday, October 07, 2023
21 illegal immigrants arrested from Narowal amid crackdown

Web Desk
11:44 AM | October 07, 2023
Regional

As many as 21 illegal immigrants have been arrested in Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district.

According to DSP Shakargarh, the crackdown was continuing in Dinpur road of Riaz market where illegal immigrants were residing.

DSP further said that cases have been registered against illegal immigrants under the Foreign Act. All the arrested illegal immigrants were sent to Narowal Jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the government had given a deadline till Oct 30 to illegal immigrants for leaving the country otherwise they will be deported after Nov 1.
 

