25 government run schools to be renovated: Dr Jamal Nasir

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 25 government schools have been shortlisted in Rawalpindi which will be remodeled and renovated. He said that funds will also be provided by the Punjab government to improve the quality of education in these educational institutions and to remove the lack of facilities.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said this while visiting different schools in the city on Friday. Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the responsibility for remodeling and renovation of 20 out of 25 schools will be of Rawalpindi Education Department and the remaining five schools will be supervised by Rawalpindi Development Authority.

He said that the Rawalpindi Education Department has released a list of 20 schools and out of which 10 schools are for boys and 10 schools are for girls.

He said that these schools include Government Muslim Higher Secondary School No. 1 Saidpur, Government Islamia School No. 1 Murree Road, Government Girls School No. 1 Bagh Sardaran and Government Girls School Khayaban Sir Syed.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that regular planning will be done for the quality of education in these schools, the performance of teachers and students will be evaluated and steps will be taken to improve it.

He said that these schools will be renovated, high sanitation arrangements will be made, health camps will be organized for students and teachers and supply of clean drinking water will be ensured.

Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that a survey of all these schools is being conducted and the funds will be estimated based on the results.