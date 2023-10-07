Addressing smoking in Pakistan

The government of the UK is considering a ban on cigarettes for the next generation, with a proposed law aimed at incrementally raising the smoking age to ultimately prohibit the sale of cigarettes to individuals born after a certain year. New Zealand has already passed such a law, setting a precedent for others to follow. Should Pakistan also consider measures to create a smoke-free generation? The answer is a resounding YES, given the prevalence of smoking and the youth population in the country.
However, it’s essential to adopt a multi-faceted approach. Alongside measures to prevent the younger generation from taking up smoking, Pakistan should also consider tobacco harm reduction strategies. These strategies can help current smokers transition to safer alternatives or quit smoking altogether.
JUNAID ALI KHAN,
Islamabad.