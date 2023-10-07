Saturday, October 07, 2023
Addressing smoking in Pakistan

October 07, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The government of the UK is considering a ban on ciga­rettes for the next generation, with a proposed law aimed at in­crementally raising the smoking age to ultimately prohibit the sale of cigarettes to individuals born after a certain year. New Zealand has already passed such a law, set­ting a precedent for others to fol­low. Should Pakistan also consider measures to create a smoke-free generation? The answer is a re­sounding YES, given the preva­lence of smoking and the youth population in the country.

However, it’s essential to adopt a multi-faceted approach. Along­side measures to prevent the younger generation from taking up smoking, Pakistan should also consider tobacco harm reduc­tion strategies. These strategies can help current smokers transi­tion to safer alternatives or quit smoking altogether.

JUNAID ALI KHAN,

Islamabad.

