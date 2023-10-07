Admiral Naveed Ashraf takes charge as new naval chief

Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Saturday took charge as the 23rd naval chief as the outgoing naval chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi retired.

In a ceremony at Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today, the outgoing naval chief handed over the command of Pakistan Navy to the new chief.

In his farewell address, the outgoing chief congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf for assuming command. He said the admiral has a distinguished career, studded with notable achievements. He was confident that Admiral Naveed Ashraf would prove to be an able and worthy successor who would lead the Navy to new heights.

Amjad Khan Niazi said the Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country’s armed forces capable of protecting our maritime frontiers.

Ashraf holds a distinguished career, having previously served as Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Vice President of the National Defence University, and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters.

He was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He served in various coveted roles in Navy and his Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS ALAMGIR, PNS SHAHJAHAN, PNS TIPPU SULTAN, PNS MUJAHID & PNS LARKANA, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy and Commander of 18 & 25 Destroyer Squadrons of PN Fleet.

The Staff appointments include Fleet Operations Officer at HQ Commander Pakistan Fleet, Captain Training at HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Deputy President National Defence University at Islamabad, Principal Secretary to Chief of Staff Officer, Director Maritime Affairs and Environmental Control, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Combined Task Force-151 HQ NAVCENT Bahrain, Director General C4I, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters.

Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad, Naval Staff College USA and Royal College of Defence Studies UK.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Flag Officer has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.





