Afghan families’ dilemma as Pakistan’s deadline nears

Peshawar - Abdul Rehman, an Afghan national, spent two decades in Pakistan, but now faces uncertainty as the government sets a deadline for unregistered Afghans to leave the country by October 31 or face forced deportation.

Abdul Rehman, along with his family of six, has called Nowshera home for the past 20 years. Despite possessing Afghan Citizen cards issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), they have chosen to voluntarily return to Afghanistan.

“It’s better to leave voluntarily than to risk arrest, which would only create more problems for us,” he said.

The Afghan refugee is hopeful that Afghanistan now offers a more favourable economic and security environment compared to Pakistan these days. However, he appealed for financial assistance for those returning to Afghanistan to help them rebuild their homes and start anew.

Sohail Khan, whose family owns a furniture business in the city, said that they are registered refugees having POR cards.

Born in Peshawar, Sohail said: “My father and an uncle have been running this furniture business in the city, while we don’t have any home in Afghanistan, though we have relatives there.”

A significant number of Afghan citizens residing in various Pakistani cities are appealing for flexibility in the conditions, expressing concerns that an abrupt departure would disrupt their children’s education.

Their particular worry revolves around girls’ education in Afghanistan, given the recent ban on girls’ education by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Dr Irfan Ashraf, an author analyst, said that Afghan refugees should be checked and security be improved in various parts of Pakistan. However, he said Afghans were being made scapegoat in the ongoing security situation.

“I believe that some mechanism be evolved by the government to give relaxation to the refugees in terms of their stay as it is not possible to expel such a huge population within a month,” he added.

He said the issue of Afghan refugees is also beyond the mandate of the caretaker government. The Pakistani authorities have marked November 1 as the ultimatum for unregistered Afghan migrants to exit the country. Pakistan has associated several terrorist incidents this year with individuals of Afghan origin.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in terrorist activities following the termination of a ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in last year. Recent security reports indicate that the fingerprints of suicide attackers in the recent Hangu attack did not match NADRA records, raising suspicions that they were Afghan nationals. This development followed an announcement by Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti regarding the October 30 deadline for unregistered Afghan nationals to depart from Pakistan.