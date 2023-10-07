All-round Mehidy Hasan Miraz powers Bangladesh to victory over Afghanistan

Bangladesh kicked off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, courtesy of an all-round performance by Mehidy Hasan Miraz here on Saturday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned with figures of 3-25 in the first innings to help his side bundle Afghanistan for a meagre 156. He then scored a gusty 57 off 73 during Bangladesh’s pursuit of the target.

Set to chase 157, Bangladesh started the innings with two early wickets inside seven overs at a total of 27.

Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto then knitted an anchoring 97-run partnership off 129 to put Bangladesh in a comfortable position until Afghanistan struck to send Miraz back and cause a stir in the run chase.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan joined Shanto on the crease but was soon back to the pavilion after adding 14 runs to the total.

Najmul Hossain Shanto stayed at the crease and steered his team to the win, with back-to-back boundaries in the 35th over. He scored an unbeaten 59 runs off 83 balls, with the help of three boundaries and a six.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai managed one wicket each for Afghanistan.

Earlier in the first innings, Afghanistan had a decent start with opening batters putting up 47 runs on board within nine overs after being put into bat by Bangladesh’s skipper.

They lost their first wicket when Ibrahim Zadran (22) attempted to sweep Shakib Al Hasan but a top edge flew to Tanzid Hasan.