Are producers of electricity through generators licencees or consumers, asks Justice Ijaz

AAG says every consumer is liable to pay electricity duty.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday reserved its judgement in levy of electricity duty on the companies which produce power from generator, but are neither suppliers nor consumers.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Shahid Waheed conducted hearing of an appeal of the Punjab government against the judgement of the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding levy of electricity duty on generation of electric power from generators.
A division bench of the LHC on 13-01-2011 held the operation of the Punjab government notification dated 25-8-2001 in abeyance. It declared; “levying of tax on production of energy by private generators is not sustainable in the eye of law and instead, the government should encourage and give incentives to the appellants/petitioners as well as others who are participating or intend to participate in the production of energy till the time WAPDA produces energy enough to meet satisfactorily the domestic and industrial needs of the country in the present conditions …”
The Punjab government on August 25, 2001 through No.S.O.(Power)15-1/85 had imposed electricity duty on every person generating the electric power from a generator having the capacity of more than 500 KWH with effect from 01-07-2001.
In the last hearing, the bench had ordered the Advocate General Punjab to explain under which law the notification was issued for levy of electricity duty on the companies which are neither suppliers nor consumers. During the proceeding, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Barrister Mumtaz Ali, representing the provincial government, contended that the electricity duty is imposed under Section 13(1) of the West Pakistan Financial Act, 1964. He submitted that there are three categories regarding levy of the electricity duty, firstly declaration of liability, second assessment of facts, and thirdly method of recovery. He stated the liability does not depend on the assessment if the person does not pay voluntarily. As per the law the duty is levied on the units of energy consumed, adding every person is liable to pay the electricity duty who consumes it, he added.
Justice Ijaz said that the duty could be levied in case electricity is supplied by the deemed licencees to the consumers, but the question is how the respondents (producers of electricity through generators) are licencees or consumers?
The AAG said they are deemed as licencee under Section 15 of the Act. However, the bench questioned whether the licence is granted to power producers by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).
Justice Munib questioned if the petitioners’ assessment can’t be particularized then how they are supposed to pay the tax. Justice Ijaz inquired if the petitioners’ say they don’t have money as they are going in losses, then how the government could recover duty from them.
Barrister Mumtaz informed that till 1985 every consumer was liable to pay duty, but in 1985 the amendments were made in 5th and 6th Schedules of the law and some categories were given exemption, and also changed the method of assessment, adding the exemption could be given only through gazette notifications. He further told that the exemption was withdrawn in 2001 and the respondents were paying the duty till 2010, but the LHC judgment they are not paying it now.