Army Chief gets briefing on law enforcement actions in Sindh

KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Karachi on Fri­day where he attend­ed meeting of the Pro­vincial Apex Committee along with Caretak­er Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retired) Maq­bool Baqar.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), during the Apex Com­mittee meeting COAS was briefed about re­vised national action plan, operation in Ka­cha Area of Sindh, se­curity of foreign nation­als employed on CPEC/ non-CPEC/ private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, for­eign currency regular­isation measures, Ka­rachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

COAS emphasised “LEAs and other gov­ernment departments will continue the en­forcement actions against spectrum of il­legal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and eco­nomic losses that the country suffers due to these activities”.

COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant de­partments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants af­firmed that state insti­tutions, government departments and peo­ple are united for prog­ress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Command­er Karachi Corps.