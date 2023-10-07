Army Chief gets briefing on law enforcement actions in Sindh

KARACHI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), visited Karachi on Friday where he attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the Apex Committee meeting COAS was briefed about revised national action plan, operation in Kacha Area of Sindh, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC/ non-CPEC/ private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.
COAS emphasised “LEAs and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities”.
COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.
The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.