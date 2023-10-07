Saturday, October 07, 2023
ATC grants extension in interim bail to 36 individuals allegedly involved in 9/5 arson

Web Desk
5:15 PM | October 07, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted an extension in interim bail to 36 individuals allegedly involved in the May 9 arson and road-blocking case in Kasur Allahabad.

ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the case and extended the bail until October 30.

The court ordered the investigating officer to complete the probe. The judge emphasised the need to examine those suspects who have not yet been examined and to submit the reports of those who have been investigated.

This case pertains to charges filed against the accused in Allahabad Kasur. 

