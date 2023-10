The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) placed PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhary in judicial custody, following the inclusion of sedition charges in the case related to the burning of a container at Lahore Kalma Chowk.

The court remanded the accused to jail for a period of 14 days and scheduled their next appearance for October 21.

It is to be recalled that despite the investigating officer's request for additional physical remand, the court declined to grant it.