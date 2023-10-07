Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

MANILA - Security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed at dozens of Philippine airports Friday after the aviation regulator received a bomb threat against commercial planes. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said it was investigating the threat received via email on Wednesday warning that aircraft at Manila airport and four others would “explode”. The regulator said in a statement Friday that 42 commercial airports “are on heightened alert” and that “immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports”. Eric Apolonio, spokesman for the aviation authority, told AFP that no flights were disrupted and “no bombs have been found”. The Manila airport authority said Friday that “foot and mobile patrols are in place and K9 units are doing the rounds of the terminals as added measures to its already established day-to-day protocols”.