Saturday, October 07, 2023
Bomb threat sparks security alert at 42 Philippine airports

October 07, 2023
MANILA   -   Securi­ty patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed at dozens of Philip­pine airports Friday after the aviation regulator received a bomb threat against com­mercial planes. The Civil Avi­ation Authority of the Philip­pines said it was investigating the threat received via email on Wednesday warning that air­craft at Manila airport and four others would “explode”. The regulator said in a statement Friday that 42 commercial air­ports “are on heightened alert” and that “immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all air­ports”. Eric Apolonio, spokes­man for the aviation authori­ty, told AFP that no flights were disrupted and “no bombs have been found”. The Manila air­port authority said Friday that “foot and mobile patrols are in place and K9 units are doing the rounds of the terminals as add­ed measures to its already es­tablished day-to-day protocols”.

