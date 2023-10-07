Saturday, October 07, 2023
Chacha Cricket in Gandhi Stadium to support greenshirts

Says he was close to being arrested at Hyderabad airport when he chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans

October 07, 2023
HYDERABAD, INDIA  -  He has survived a heart attack, suffers from dia­betes, and has just trav­elled more than 8,200 miles (13,300km) to watch a cricket match. Meet Chacha Mohammad Basheer, likely the only native Pakistan support­er inside the Rajiv Gand­hi International Stadium where his beloved team began their World Cup campaign on Friday.

“I am the only Paki­stani here but my voice and enthusiasm are equal to 100-150 peo­ple in the stadium,” Ba­sheer said ahead of the match with the Nether­lands. The 67-year-old Chicago-based Basheer was dressed in a Paki­stan flag shirt and even carried a national flag in his hand. Basheer has al­ready been caught up in the decades-long political tension between Pakistan and India which means this World Cup marks the first time in seven years that a Pakistan team has played in the country.

He claims he was close to being detained last week at Hyderabad air­port when he chant­ed “Pakistan Zindabad” (“Long live Pakistan”) slo­gans and waved a Paki­stan flag to greet Babar Azam’s team.

“The police took my flag as it was not allowed so I gave it to them,” said Ba­sheer. “But the team’s welcome was fantastic.” Delays in processing vi­sas have thwarted plans for droves of Pakistan fans to cross the border and support their team.

As a US passport holder, Basheer was able to side­step that chaos.

“I’m sad that no Paki­stani fans have been al­lowed here, but I’m sure that once the tourna­ment progresses they will come in large numbers as they are waiting for vi­sas,” said Basheer, whose Indian wife is from Hy­derabad.

“Pakistan is my coun­try of birth,” added Kara­chi-born Basheer. 

“I am lucky that my wife is from India so I have af­fection for both coun­tries.” The strained rela­tions between India and Pakistan have stalled bi­lateral cricket ties be­tween the two coun­tries since 2012 but they meet only in multi-nation events like the World Cup, World T20, and Asia Cup.

Chacha Mohammad Ba­sheer, a Pakistani fan, waves national flag during the 2023 ICC Men’s Crick­et World Cup one-day in­ternational (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Sta­dium in Hyderabad on Oc­tober 6, 2023.

