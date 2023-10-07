Chacha Cricket in Gandhi Stadium to support greenshirts

HYDERABAD, INDIA - He has survived a heart attack, suffers from dia­betes, and has just trav­elled more than 8,200 miles (13,300km) to watch a cricket match. Meet Chacha Mohammad Basheer, likely the only native Pakistan support­er inside the Rajiv Gand­hi International Stadium where his beloved team began their World Cup campaign on Friday.

“I am the only Paki­stani here but my voice and enthusiasm are equal to 100-150 peo­ple in the stadium,” Ba­sheer said ahead of the match with the Nether­lands. The 67-year-old Chicago-based Basheer was dressed in a Paki­stan flag shirt and even carried a national flag in his hand. Basheer has al­ready been caught up in the decades-long political tension between Pakistan and India which means this World Cup marks the first time in seven years that a Pakistan team has played in the country.

He claims he was close to being detained last week at Hyderabad air­port when he chant­ed “Pakistan Zindabad” (“Long live Pakistan”) slo­gans and waved a Paki­stan flag to greet Babar Azam’s team.

“The police took my flag as it was not allowed so I gave it to them,” said Ba­sheer. “But the team’s welcome was fantastic.” Delays in processing vi­sas have thwarted plans for droves of Pakistan fans to cross the border and support their team.

As a US passport holder, Basheer was able to side­step that chaos.

“I’m sad that no Paki­stani fans have been al­lowed here, but I’m sure that once the tourna­ment progresses they will come in large numbers as they are waiting for vi­sas,” said Basheer, whose Indian wife is from Hy­derabad.

“Pakistan is my coun­try of birth,” added Kara­chi-born Basheer.

“I am lucky that my wife is from India so I have af­fection for both coun­tries.” The strained rela­tions between India and Pakistan have stalled bi­lateral cricket ties be­tween the two coun­tries since 2012 but they meet only in multi-nation events like the World Cup, World T20, and Asia Cup.

Chacha Mohammad Ba­sheer, a Pakistani fan, waves national flag during the 2023 ICC Men’s Crick­et World Cup one-day in­ternational (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Sta­dium in Hyderabad on Oc­tober 6, 2023.