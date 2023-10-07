Child trafficking in Pakistan

I recently read an article about child trafficking in a magazine, shedding light on a disturbing issue in our society. Boys and girls are bought, sold, rented, or kidnapped to work in organized, illegal activities, including begging, domestic servitude, agriculture, and bonded labor. Unscrupulous labor agents charge exorbitant fees to parents with false promises of decent work for their children, who are later exploited and subjected to forced labor in various sectors.
Children and young people are the most vulnerable victims of sex trafficking in Pakistan. Traffickers exploit boys in sex trafficking around hotels, truck stops, bus stations, and shrines. The United States’ Trafficking in Persons report acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts but highlights that it still does not meet the minimum standards to eliminate trafficking.
Many children are forced into begging, with approximately 1.5 million homeless children in Pakistan, a third of whom are in Sindh Province. They often fall prey to organized criminal groups that compel them to beg.
It is imperative to take effective measures to prevent and combat human trafficking, especially women and children. National and international cooperation is essential to protect victims and address the root causes of trafficking. I kindly request your attention to this pressing issue.
AREEBA SIKANDAR KHAN,
Karachi.