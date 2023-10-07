Child trafficking in Pakistan

I recently read an article about child trafficking in a maga­zine, shedding light on a dis­turbing issue in our society. Boys and girls are bought, sold, rent­ed, or kidnapped to work in orga­nized, illegal activities, including begging, domestic servitude, ag­riculture, and bonded labor. Un­scrupulous labor agents charge exorbitant fees to parents with false promises of decent work for their children, who are later ex­ploited and subjected to forced labor in various sectors.

Children and young people are the most vulnerable victims of sex trafficking in Pakistan. Traf­fickers exploit boys in sex traffick­ing around hotels, truck stops, bus stations, and shrines. The United States’ Trafficking in Persons re­port acknowledges Pakistan’s ef­forts but highlights that it still does not meet the minimum stan­dards to eliminate trafficking.

Many children are forced into begging, with approximately 1.5 million homeless children in Pak­istan, a third of whom are in Sindh Province. They often fall prey to organized criminal groups that compel them to beg.

It is imperative to take effective measures to prevent and com­bat human trafficking, especially women and children. National and international cooperation is es­sential to protect victims and ad­dress the root causes of traffick­ing. I kindly request your attention to this pressing issue.

AREEBA SIKANDAR KHAN,

Karachi.