CM orders unique arrangements for ‘Lahore Lahore Hay’ fair

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held here on Friday, ordered to make excellent ar­rangements along with holding unique pro­grams in connection with “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. The CM said that maximum partici­pation of citizens in the programs should be ensured. The meeting was briefed that the cel­ebrations will be held at the historical sites of Lahore. Programs in the field of sports, music, art, literature will be presented for the inter­est of the people. Music concert, theatre, pet show and art exhibition will be arranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Theatre competi­tions will be held be­tween the universities. Seven-day book exhibi­tion would be arranged at Alhamra under “La­hore Lahore Hay” fair. Prominent qawals and singers will display their performance. Night tent-pegging, Kabaddi and traditional sports will be arranged. Drone lights and laser show will be held at Jil­lani Park. Shows on His­tory by Night and Pun­jab Through Ages will be presented. Heritage through Laser Show will be presented by the drone. Vintage Bike, Bi­cycle and other vehicle shows will also be ar­ranged in the “Lahore Lahore Hay” fair. Culture of all the four provinces will be depicted at the Jillani Park. Food stalls in a unique manner will be established by the Punjab Food Authority at the Jillani Park. Light­ing and beautification will also be arranged at selective roads of La­hore. Ambassadors will also be extended an in­vitation to participate in the fair. Provincial Min­ister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secre­tary, DG Walled City Au­thority Kamran Lashari, Secretaries of Informa­tion, Sports, Tourism, Finance, Commissioner Lahore, DG Sports, DG PHA, Deputy Commis­sioner and concerned officials also attended the meeting.