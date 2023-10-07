Consistent Evaluation

Pakistan’s strong commitment to complying with the requirements of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status offered by the European Union (EU) has been pivotal in securing trade advantages and boosting economic growth. This GSP+ status grants Pakistan important trade preferences and market access to the EU. However, the recent decision of EU Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to extend the existing rules till 2027, primarily to avoid trade disruptions, raises concerns about potential double standards in the evaluation of beneficiary countries.

While the decision to extend the existing GSP+ rules preserves the status quo, it presents a valid basis for questioning the potential presence of double standards in the evaluation process. Pakistan, alongside other beneficiary countries, is expected to meet international human rights conventions. However, it becomes crucial to examine if all beneficiary countries are evaluated consistently and fairly based on the same criteria. Achieving transparency in the evaluation process is essential to maintain trust and credibility.

For the EU to maintain credibility and ensure fairness, it is imperative that monitoring across all beneficiary nations is carried out consistently and fairly, taking into account the unique challenges each country faces in fulfilling its obligations. By recognizing and accommodating the varying circumstances and capacities of different countries, the EU can establish a more comprehensive evaluation system.

Adopting a flexible approach allows for a more accurate assessment of a beneficiary country’s performance. With Pakistan’s current economic challenges, terrorism threats, and regional security concerns, external factors often set Pakistan apart from other countries. A fair assessment must consider both the progress made in addressing human rights concerns and the efforts made to overcome the unique challenges faced by Pakistan.

It is essential that Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to meeting its obligations under the GSP+ is acknowledged when assessing its future status. Pakistan has made significant strides in improving human rights conditions and has implemented various reforms to adhere to international standards. Recognizing these efforts and the progress made will encourage and motivate continued commitment to meeting obligations. By doing so, the EU can foster stronger partnerships with countries like Pakistan and reinforce the principles of transparency, fairness, and mutual growth.