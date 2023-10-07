Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Muham­mad Khan Bhatti, the principal secre­tary to former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, in a case of receiving assembly session allowance during forced leave period. The court direct­ed Muhammad Khan Bhatti to fur­nish two surety bonds of Rs 1 million for availing the relief of bail.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan announced the reserved verdict on bail petition filed by the accused. The court had reserved its verdict, after hearing detailed argu­ments of the parties. The court ob­served that other co-accused had al­ready been granted bail in the matter, therefore, the benefit of bail was be­ing extended to the accused in accor­dance with rule of consistency.