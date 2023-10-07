DEO suspends 9 female teachers for refusing polio duty

Swabi - Nine female primary school teachers (PSTs) were suspended by the District Education Officer (EDO-Female) due to their refusal to perform anti-polio duty, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, EDO Sofia Tabasusum issued the suspension order, which has caused concern among the teaching community. Teachers warned that if the suspension order is not reconsidered, both male and female teachers from the entire district would stage a sit-in protest at Karnal Sher Chowk. The order states that, as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Swabi, the teachers are hereby suspended from service effective from 02-10-2023 due to their absence or refusal to participate in the polio duty on 02-10-2023.

Among the suspended teachers, Ms Shandana and Ms Robi are senior primary school teachers (SPSTs), while the remaining seven, Ms Nazi Gul, Ms Fatima, Ms Tayyaba, Ms Shabeena, Ms Sadia Ghawas, Ms Fareeda, are junior teachers. Three of the suspended teachers belong to Naranji, two each to Tehsil Topi city area and Palosai, and one each to Amankot and Qamar Dand region.