Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Fri­day handed over land grabber Man­sha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb to police on 14-day physical remand in an extortion case.

Earlier, the police produced Man­sha Khokhar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security.

The police submitted that the ac­cused was involved in an extortion case and his physical remand was required for investigations. The po­lice requested the court to hand over the accused on a 30-day physical re­mand. However, Mansha’s counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, handed over Mansha Khokhar to police on 14-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term. Township police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Khokhar. It was alleged that Mansha demanded extortion from a property dealer but on failure to re­ceive the amount, he attacked prop­erty dealer’s office and vandalised it besides snatching 1 million rupees.