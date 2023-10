SARGODHA - A farmer was fined for burning paddy residue in the area of Kotmomin, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Kotmomin Muhammad Rab Nawaz alongwith a team of the agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil and found that a farmer was involved in burning the paddy residues at Chak Miana. To which, the AC imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the violator.