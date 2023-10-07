Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hesco directed to resolve public complaints on priority

APP
October 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman, Hyderabad Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed has directed HESCO to ensure immediate and definitive action on the decisions taken by the federal ombudsman regarding public complaints.
He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, which was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzafar Ali Abbasi and other relevant authorities. While expressing his concerns over the lack of implementation of decisions made by the federal ombudsman on public complaints, he directed HESCO chief to nominate a focal person to address public complaints.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023