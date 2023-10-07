Hesco directed to resolve public complaints on priority

HYDERABAD-Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman, Hyderabad Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed has directed HESCO to ensure immediate and definitive action on the decisions taken by the federal ombudsman regarding public complaints.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, which was attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzafar Ali Abbasi and other relevant authorities. While expressing his concerns over the lack of implementation of decisions made by the federal ombudsman on public complaints, he directed HESCO chief to nominate a focal person to address public complaints.