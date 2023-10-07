IGP gives ownership papers of plots to families of 31 police martyrs

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector Gen­eral Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, residential homes are being arranged for the families of all martyrs of Pun­jab Police, in continuation of which plots have been provided to the fami­lies of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region for the construction of their houses.

Addressing the ceremony of pro­viding plots to the families of the martyrs of Faisalabad region at the Central Police Office here on Friday, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is arranging plots for all the martyrs of before year 2017. He said after February 2017, Punjab government is providing homes to the families of police martyrs how­ever, Punjab police is arranging and giving plots to all remaining families of police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before the year 2017.

Punjab police is arranging these plots with its own resources, he said and added that with the support of noble persons and local state devel­opers this important task will be completed very soon.

In the ceremony, 31 plots were provided for the construction of houses to the families of 31 police martyrs belonging to year before.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave ownership papers of plots to the families of 31 martyrs of Faisalabad region. Families of 23 martyrs from Faisalabad, 04 of Toba Tek Singh and 04 of Chiniot got the plot files.

RPO Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Faisalabad Usman Akram Gondal, DPO Toba Tek Singh Syed Karar Hussain and DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed attended the event.