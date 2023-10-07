Saturday, October 07, 2023
Italian envoy, Senate chairman discuss regional dynamics, energy matters

Sanjrani emphasises amicable relations between two nations, calls for further cementing bilateral ties

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of Italy to Paki­stan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Parliament House on Friday.

The focus of the meeting en­compassed mutual interests, notably the prevailing regional dynamics and energy matters, according to a statement is­sued by the Senate Secretariat.

Chairman Senate empha­sized the amicable relations between the two nations and called for further cementing bilateral ties. He advocated for diversifying energy sources beyond conventional means, accentuating the untapped potential in solar and wind en­ergy within Pakistan. He also highlighted the expertise of energy professionals in Italy, offering collaboration to ex­plore alternative electricity generation in Pakistan.

In light of the escalating im­pacts of climate change, the chairman stressed the global imperative to shift towards clean energy generation. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to bolster trade and economic ties be­tween Italy and Pakistan.

Furthermore, the chairman extended an invitation to Ital­ian enterprises to capitalize on the investment prospects available in Pakistan. He spe­cifically pointed out opportu­nities within the mineral sec­tor, especially in Balochistan, which could prove favourable for Italian investors.

Pakistan accords paramount importance to its relationship with Italy and aspires to en­hance cooperation across vari­ous domains, particularly eco­nomic collaboration, he stated.

The meeting culminated with a mutual agreement to fortify parliamentary rela­tions, aimed at fostering a deeper and more robust bilat­eral engagement.

