Italian photographer’s work exhibited in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Italy’s embassy in Islamabad yesterday organised a photo exhibition of prominent Italian photographer Marzia Reggiani here.

Marzia Reggiani will be focusing on Pakistan for the next three years. She has already spent a year in Islamabad.

“My great passion for photography began as a child and strengthened over time until it transformed into what has now become my profession, carried out with particular photographic dedication towards people such as couples, children and families,” she said at the event.

She graduated from the Art Institute of Modena in advertising graphics and photography. “I had the opportunity to work alongside established photographers, until I opened my own private studio to work today both nationally and internationally,” she said.

Marzia Reggiani praised Pakistan and apprised the audience about her photography experience in a historic village of Islamabad

Andreas Ferrarese, the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, lauded the services of Marzia Reggiani in the photography field. He said the embassy recognised her efforts and decided to organise the exhibition.

The envoy said Pakistan and Italy were friends and people from both countries were contributing mutually.

Ambassador’s wife Albana Ferrarse said the Italian embassy intends to hold similar exhibitions in the future. She many Pakistani women were very successful in their careers as well along with having the perfect home life.

Marzia Reggiani also presented a documentary about her work to the audience. Her displayed work was recognised by the diplomats and journalists who participated in the event.