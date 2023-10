LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association Presi­dent Ghulam Muhammad Khan has announced the names of 25 players for national basketball champion­ship after two-day trials in consulta­tion with selection committee. The team will participate in the camp starting today. The final team will be announced after Shaheed Millat Memorial Match on Oct 16. The play­ers are instructed to report to team coach Zahid Malik at Int’l Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh at 8pm.