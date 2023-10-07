Kickoff countdown starts as Pakistan v Cambodia Qualifier tickets open for sale

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, hosted in Pakistan, are now officially on sale and can be purchased at bookme.pk

Ticket prices have been deliberately set at budget-friendly rates in anticipation of the long-awaited return of International Football to Pakistan after an eight-year hiatus. This ensures that fans can enjoy an up-close experience.

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at just 500, while General enclosures are available at the affordable rate of 250. Football enthusiasts will have the exciting opportunity to watch the talents of Pakistan and Cambodia in action on the 17th, right at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, with the kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.