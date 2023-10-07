Saturday, October 07, 2023
KP IGP opens modern command, control centre in Mardan

Riaz Khan
October 07, 2023
Mardan   -  The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, stated on Friday that modern technology will play a crucial role in controlling crime and rapidly identifying suspects.

The Provincial Police Chief visited Mardan on Friday, where he inaugurated the modern Command and Control Center at the Sadar Mardan police station, as well as the SP City office of the newly established division in Mardan, the Resource Management Center in Police Line, and the Ababil force. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range, Muhammad Salman, District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Najib-ul-Rehman, and other officials were present at the occasion.

