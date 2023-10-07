Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP minister lauds Forest Institute’s performance

Our Staff Reporter
October 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  During a recent visit to the Pakistan Forest Institute in Peshawar, KP Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Asif Rafiq, emphasized the institute’s growing significance in light of global environmental changes.

Accompanied by Secretary Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Nazar Hussain Shah, the provincial minister praised the institute’s efforts in harnessing natural resources like forests to promote local employment, create a human-friendly air environment, and sustain biological diversity.

Minister Rafiq expressed confidence in the institute’s ability to further enhance its performance in response to evolving environmental challenges.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1696645154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023