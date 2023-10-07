KP minister lauds Forest Institute’s performance

Peshawar - During a recent visit to the Pakistan Forest Institute in Peshawar, KP Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Asif Rafiq, emphasized the institute’s growing significance in light of global environmental changes.

Accompanied by Secretary Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Nazar Hussain Shah, the provincial minister praised the institute’s efforts in harnessing natural resources like forests to promote local employment, create a human-friendly air environment, and sustain biological diversity.

Minister Rafiq expressed confidence in the institute’s ability to further enhance its performance in response to evolving environmental challenges.