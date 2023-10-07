KSRelief to donate 50,000 shelter NFIs, winter kits to Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has initiat­ed a vital project aimed at distrib­uting 50,000 kits including 25,000 shelter NFls (Non-Food Items) and 25,000 winter kits across Pakistan. The project is planned to be imple­mented in four phases providing help to individuals who have been affected by recent floods and need assistance. This collaborative ef­fort is being conducted in partner­ship with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed thanked the Saudi Ambassador for pro­viding 25,000 Shelter NFls (Non-Food Items) and 25,000 winter kits across Pakistan and said that both countries enjoy strong bi­lateral relations. “He said that somebody said that we are like brothers. We are not like brothers. We are brothers”, he added. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, speaking on the occasion said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is handing over fifty thousand kits as a gift to the brotherly country. This winter aid will be distributed in four phases in all provinces of Pakistan.