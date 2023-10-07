Lawyer says Imran not given better-class facilities in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday said that the court had already reserved its verdict on a plea against the jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, which would likely to be announced in two or three days.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq indicated this while hearing an application for early announcement of reserved judgement on the PTI chairman’s petition against his jail tri­al and change of judge in the cipher case. During the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat Ad­vocate appeared before the court and informed the bench that the tri­al for the cipher case had commenced in pris­on and the next hearing is slated for October 9 (Monday) but the deci­sion on the PTI chief’s plea against it was yet to be announced. IHC Chief Justice said that he would expedite his de­cision as requested by the petitioner. Howev­er, he added that not by Monday but within two to three days, he would announce the decision. Justice Aamer said to the counsel that there are reports in the me­dia regarding the PTI’s reservations over its Imran Khan’s transfer to Adiala jail and asked if the party is dissatis­fied with the court’s rel­evant orders issued last month. He reminded the lawyer that the petition was filed by his client for his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail. He added that then why there is so much controversy from your side in the press? Marwat replied that no such statement has been officially issued by the party. Talking about the level of facilities provid­ed to the former prime minister, his counsel said that they had ex­pected that B class facil­ities would be given in Adiala Jail, but the same were not given. At this, the IHC CJ said that Bar­rister Latif Khosa - a se­nior member of Imran’s legal team - had filed a petition in this regard on Thursday and the court would issue notic­es in this regard.