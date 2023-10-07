Lawyer says Imran not given better-class facilities in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Friday said that the court had already reserved its verdict on a plea against the jail trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, which would likely to be announced in two or three days.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq indicated this while hearing an application for early announcement of reserved judgement on the PTI chairman’s petition against his jail trial and change of judge in the cipher case. During the hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate appeared before the court and informed the bench that the trial for the cipher case had commenced in prison and the next hearing is slated for October 9 (Monday) but the decision on the PTI chief’s plea against it was yet to be announced. IHC Chief Justice said that he would expedite his decision as requested by the petitioner. However, he added that not by Monday but within two to three days, he would announce the decision. Justice Aamer said to the counsel that there are reports in the media regarding the PTI’s reservations over its Imran Khan’s transfer to Adiala jail and asked if the party is dissatisfied with the court’s relevant orders issued last month. He reminded the lawyer that the petition was filed by his client for his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail. He added that then why there is so much controversy from your side in the press? Marwat replied that no such statement has been officially issued by the party. Talking about the level of facilities provided to the former prime minister, his counsel said that they had expected that B class facilities would be given in Adiala Jail, but the same were not given. At this, the IHC CJ said that Barrister Latif Khosa - a senior member of Imran’s legal team - had filed a petition in this regard on Thursday and the court would issue notices in this regard.