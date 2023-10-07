LESCO detects 643 power pilferers on 29th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) detected a to­tal of 643 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 28th day of the grand an­ti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has also submit­ted FIR applications against 617 electricity thieves, out of which 360 FIRs have been registered in respective po­lice stations, while 46 ac­cused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft op­erations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Fed­eral Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these opera­tions. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimina­tion until the complete end of electricity theft. The elec­tricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 29th consecutive day (Oct. 06) of the anti-pow­er theft campaign, the spokes­man added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connec­tions were 02 industrial, 22 commercial, 12 agricultural and 607 domestic, and all these connections were dis­connected and charged with a total of 1,014,228 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 52.418 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 3.099 million detection bill against 5,606 units to an electricity pil­ferer in Bhamniwala area; Rs 01 million fine in the form of detection bill against 18,534 units to another customer stealing electricity on Nis­bat Road Lahore; Rs 740,320 detection bill against 20,896 units to a power thief in Phool Nagar area; and Rs 700,000 as detection bill against 12,000 units to an electricity thief in Gawal Mandi area of Lahore.

During the 29 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 13,744 power connections and submitted 13,614 FIR ap­plications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 12,778 FIRs have been registered, while 4,580 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 28,482,424 detection units worth Rs 1,294,998,376 billion to all the power pilferers.