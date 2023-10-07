Low interest rate onforex accounts

I have maintained foreign currency accounts with Habib Bank Pakistan for over 20 years. I want to highlight that HBL is currently offering an interest rate of around 1% on my Pound Sterling and US Dollar accounts. In contrast, the international market offers an interest rate of approximately 4.5% for Pound Sterling and US Dollars. I am puzzled by why banks in Pakistan are offering such low interest rates on forex accounts. Is it possible that the banks are making significant profits by maintaining large interest margins?
I suggest that the State Bank of Pakistan examine this matter and ensure that forex depositors receive market-based interest rates on their forex bank accounts.
EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,
Dubai.