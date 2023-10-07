Saturday, October 07, 2023
Low interest rate onforex accounts

October 07, 2023
I have maintained foreign cur­rency accounts with Habib Bank Pakistan for over 20 years. I want to highlight that HBL is cur­rently offering an interest rate of around 1% on my Pound Ster­ling and US Dollar accounts. In contrast, the international mar­ket offers an interest rate of ap­proximately 4.5% for Pound Ster­ling and US Dollars. I am puzzled by why banks in Pakistan are of­fering such low interest rates on forex accounts. Is it possible that the banks are making significant profits by maintaining large in­terest margins?

I suggest that the State Bank of Pakistan examine this matter and ensure that forex depositors re­ceive market-based interest rates on their forex bank accounts.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

Dubai.

