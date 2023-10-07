Man shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD/rawalpindi-A man was shot dead while another was injured in two separate incidents of firing in twin cities, informed sources on Friday.

The body and the injured man were moved to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to sources, a man was gunned down by an assailant oustide Police Station Barakahu in broad day light and fled from the scene. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body of man to PIMS for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the unknown killer, sources said.

In yet another incident, a person suffered bullet injuries in a brawl occured between two parties in Union Council Saghri.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured person to hospital for medical treatment. Police reached at crime scene and collected evidence besides launching investigation.