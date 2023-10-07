Man shot dead over land dispute in Sialkot

SIALKOT - A man was shot dead over land dispute at Kothi Pathanan area of Head Marala police station on Friday. According to details, Qasim and some oth­er suspects gunned down 40-year-old Shahzad Nawaz and managed to escape from the scene. The police have shifted the body of the deceased Shahzad Nawaz to local hospital to fulfil the legal formalities. Meanwhile, a woman of eight chil­dren, who had been hungry for four days, tried to commit suicide alongwith her children and in­jured herself with a knife on Friday. According to details, 45-year-old Sajda Bibi, a resident of Zinda Poncha area of Head Marala police station, was frustrated with the domestic situation and tried to end her life and her children with a knife. She was upset because of the non-payment of the elec­tricity bills due to which the domestic metre had also been disconnected. The rent of her house was due for last three months. The woman’s husband does menial labour, which makes it difficult for a large family of ten people to survive. Sajida’s chil­dren were hungry for the last four days. When the incident was reported on 15 from the villag­ers, DPO Sialkot Hassan Iqbal took notice of the matter and sent SHO Head Marala to the spot. The police, apart from paying the house rent for three months, also provided electricity connection and one month ration.