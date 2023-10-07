Minister emphasises on measures to address issues affecting quality education

HYDERABAD-Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi has emphasised on the need of undertaking reforms in the school, education and university education, recalling that in his childhood and youth the public sector education used to produce brilliant students. At the Hyderabad press club on Friday, the minister acknowledged that the government schools from where his generation received education were no longer delivering the same quality of education.

According to him, though the government was releasing funds, the quality of education was still not improving.

The minister also referred to the problem of over staffing, pointing out that in a recent case some 50 retired employees of the Federal Urdu University, Karachi, were not being paid their pensions. At the same time, however, the varsity was hiring 50 new staff and in that regard a syndicate meeting was also being held, he added. Sindhi said that he removed that university’s vice chancellor and directed the acting VC to resolve the issue of pensions on priority.

He informed that during his visit to Sindh University, Jamshoro, on Friday he asked the VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro about the quality of doctor of philosophy (PhD) education.