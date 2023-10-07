Saturday, October 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister emphasises on measures to address issues affecting quality education

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi has emphasised on the need of undertaking reforms in the school, education and university education, recalling that in his childhood and youth the public sector education used to produce brilliant students. At the Hyderabad press club on Friday, the minister acknowledged that the government schools from where his generation received education were no longer delivering the same quality of education.
According to him, though the government was releasing funds, the quality of education was still not improving.
The minister also referred to the problem of over staffing, pointing out that in a recent case some 50 retired employees of the Federal Urdu University, Karachi, were not being paid their pensions. At the same time, however, the varsity was hiring 50 new staff and in that regard a syndicate meeting was also being held, he added. Sindhi said that he removed that university’s vice chancellor and directed the acting VC to resolve the issue of pensions on priority.
He informed that during his visit to Sindh University, Jamshoro, on Friday he asked the VC Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro about the quality of doctor of philosophy (PhD) education.

Senate body directs NFML to submit details of appointments in next meeting

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023