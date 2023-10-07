ML-1 project to be launched soon: Chinese diplomat

Lahore - At the 74th founding anniversary celebration of the People’s Republic of China, organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Acting Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Cao Ke, assured that the Mian Line 1 (ML-1) Project will be launched soon.

The spectacular ceremony was attended among other by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Vice President of the Pakistan (China) Shandong Chamber of Commerce Chen Qianijang, Vice President of the Pakistan Chinese Federation He Yubing and Vice President of the Pakistan Chinese Chamber Chen Qianjiang.

According to Gwadar Pro, Cao Ke emphasised the significance of Lahore as a pivotal city and lauded the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its commendable efforts in promoting trade and industry.

He expressed a strong desire for knowledge sharing and technology transfer between China and LCCI, highlighting the importance of mutual learning.

Furthermore, Cao Ke noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of both the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative, along with the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

He underscored CPEC’s transformative impact on Pakistan’s economy, with a substantial $24.4 billion investment. LCCI President Kashif Anwar extended warmest congratulations to all the Chinese friends who celebrated their National Day on 1st October 2023.

This day signifies not only the birth of a great nation but also a reminder of their remarkable journey towards making excellent progress in almost all fields of life.

“We applaud the achievements and advancements that China has made, serving as an inspiration to other nations across the globe,” he said.

The LCCI President said that the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China began in 1950 which brought two countries very close as dependable strategic allies and trustworthy neighbours.

The enduring friendship between Pakistan and China is a cornerstone of our foreign policy. This friendship is based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for social and economic prosperity. You all will agree with me that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has added great value to these mutual ties.

He said that the 10th Anniversary of CPEC speaks itself about the collective vision of China and Pakistan whose prime aim is to shift the focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

Pakistan’s strategic location as a crossroads between South Asia, Central Asia, China, and the Middle East is ideal to transform it into a regional hub for trade, commerce, manufacturing, and agriculture.