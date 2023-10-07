Saturday, October 07, 2023
Naqvi stresses collective efforts to achieve desired results

Web Desk
7:04 PM | October 07, 2023
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on said that collective efforts were needed to achieve desired targets.

Addressing a press conference along with  Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz here on Saturday, the CM  appreciated the role of the agriculture department, APTMA and Pak Army which provided technical support to control a whitefly attack on the cotton crop.

The CM said the whitefly attack had damaged almost 1.5 million cotton bales while floods in the Satluj also destroyed cotton grown over 70,000 acres of land. “This year rice worth $2 billion will be exported,” he added. Mohsin Naqvi said special attention was being paid towards achieving maximum per acre yield of wheat this year.

The CM said that the provision of quality seed and fertiliser to farmers was necessary besides implementing a good strategy to obtained desired production targets. “It is the need of the hour to streamline research institutes,” he added. To a question, he said that the price of sugar had been reduced from Rs 180 to Rs 140-150. 

