Nawaz homecoming on October 21 is confirmed: Shehbaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif during a press conference on Friday strongly reacted to the questions about the homecoming of his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stating that Nawaz Sharif will arrive at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 21.
“This question whether Nawaz Sharif is coming or not, should not be asked again and again. Now this thing must end. This is confirmed now. Nawaz Sharif will, God willing, return on October 21”. He also said that his PML-N party’slegal team had cleared Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21 and his elder brother would come back to Pakistan to face the law and the Constitution. Nawaz will land with a protective bail and after settling legal battle he will work to restore the devastated economy, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif also demanded an impartial accountability process for all the quarters, stating that until now the baton of accountability has been passed only on politicians. While appreciating the performance of his 16- month government, he said that he served the people even in limited time and in difficult circumstances. He claimed that he gave Kisan package which increased production, made progress in every field. “Our government did not burden those who consume 200 units of electricity, and decided to make petrol cheaper for motorcyclists, besides providing free flour to poor people.”
Criticising the PTI government he said, when PDM government inherited inflation from the previous government, the PTI government had signed an agreement with the IMF only to violate agreement later.
He accused PTI government of abolishing free medicines facility for patients.
Shehbaz highlighted the necessity of IMF agreement and said that his government signed an agreement with the IMF to prevent bankruptcy, adding, if we had not struck a deal with IMF the Pakistan would’ve defaulted and added had Pakistan gone bankrupt.
There would have been chaos and anarchy as petrol, medicine and other basic essentials would’ve had vanished from the country, he said. Adding to this he said it was very easy for him to hold elections after the success of no-confidence motion against PTI chairman, but he and his party sacrificed their politics to prevent the state from going bankrupt by showing responsibility.
Shehbaz Sharif regretted that Nawaz Sharif carried out six nuclear tests in response to Indian blasts, he commenced a project like CPEC in the country, eradicated loadshedding and terrorism yet his government was toppled under a conspiracy and the journey of development was stalled following Nawaz ouster from power back in 2017. Had we compromised Nawaz Sharif would not have been sent to jail, he said. The former prime minister insisted the slogan of PML-N, “Vote ko Izzat Do” means to give respect to the voter, and to let their chosen leader rule freely without any interference in governance matters. He further said that nations that maintain governance continuity thrive in every field, without political and economic stability, development cannot take place, our government has restored relations with friendly countries, which are likely to improve further after the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. Expressing indifference and ignorance of forced disappearance of journalists during his tenure, Shehbaz Sharif said he was not aware of any such incident of a journalist being picked up in his tenure.
Speaking about the conduct of general elections, he said there should be clean and transparent elections, whoever gets votes in the elections should be allowed to form the government. He hoped that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would realise and perform its utmost duty of holding elections on appointed time. Commenting on the relationship with PPP he said, Bilawal Bhutto and our politics are different in nature, both political forces will contest elections on their own agendas, terming Bilawal as younger brother, he will meet him soon.