Nawaz return uncertain, claims PPP leader

LAHORE - As the general elections are approaching the tension between former allies PPP and PML-N has started resurface again. The People’s Party Central Pun­jab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza Friday while holding a press conference in Lahore takes a dig at PML-N and termed Nawaz’s return on Oct 21 was uncertain as he thinks he might not return to Pakistan on the given date. Although, PPP had been a part of former federal government Murtaza criti­cized the economic strategy of Shehbaz term’s as PM and said PML-N claims that Nawaz Sharif has a economic plan, if he had done, he would have given it to Shehbaz Sharif during his term. Murtaza com­menting on the deliberate delay in general elections mockingly said that this country was ready for ev­erything except the election, adding various tactics and pretexts such as economy, rain , terrorism and climate change are being used to delay the elections. Illustrating the need of free and fair polls he added, the rule of law and the supremacy of the parliament should be recognized in the country and this was only possible with a clean and transparent election. Therefore election should be held within a fixed pe­riod of time according to the constitution, he said. Remembering the tragedy which unfolded onOct 18, 2007Murtaza added that the month of October was very heavy for the People’s Party, ashundreds of PPP workers were martyred in terrorist attacks during the Benazir Bhutto homecoming rally.