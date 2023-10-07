Nawaz Sharif will be in the saddle again: Kh Asif

Senior PML-N leader and former Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister of Pakistan for fourth time.

Addressing a press conference in his hometown of Sialkot on Saturday, the veteran politician said that the elder Sharif will land in Pakistan on October 21 to resolve the issues being faced by the country.

“The per unit electricity cost was just 11 rupees when Nawaz Sharif left the government in 2017 and now it is 55 rupees per unit,” Asif said, who has also served as the Minister for Water and Power.

He added that all the prevailing crises of Pakistan would be resolved when the elder Sharif would take oath as prime minister for the fourth time.

He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif wasn’t even named in the Panama Case but still he was disqualified.

According to Khawaja Asif, the former PM would land in Pakistan after visiting a couple of foreign countries.

“We saved Pakistan from default during our coalition government of 16 months,” Asif concluded.