Nawaz still suffers chest pain, report submitted to LHC

LAHORE - A fresh medical re­port of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been submitted to the La­hore High Court (LHC) which stated that the former premier still suffers from residual chest pain.

The medical report submitted yesterday to the court added that Nawaz would require frequent follow-up vis­its to medical experts to monitor his condition.

The three-time for­mer premier is sched­uled to return to Pa­kistan on October 21, almost 4 years after he left for London in 2019 while serving a sev­en-year sentence on medical grounds. PML-N lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the report to the registrar’s office. In the fresh med­ical report, Prof Carlo di Mario of London’s Roy­al Brompton Hospital stated that he has been treating “this patient with previous CABG, multiple angioplasties and ablations, through­out his stay in London in the past years.” The Britain’s Royal Bromp­ton Hospital - the larg­est specialist heart and lung medical centre in the United Kingdom. The cardiologist not­ed that they first tried medical treatment, strengthening his an­tianginal therapy.