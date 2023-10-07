Nawaz still suffers chest pain, report submitted to LHC

LAHORE - A fresh medical report of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) which stated that the former premier still suffers from residual chest pain.
The medical report submitted yesterday to the court added that Nawaz would require frequent follow-up visits to medical experts to monitor his condition.
The three-time former premier is scheduled to return to Pakistan on October 21, almost 4 years after he left for London in 2019 while serving a seven-year sentence on medical grounds. PML-N lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the report to the registrar’s office. In the fresh medical report, Prof Carlo di Mario of London’s Royal Brompton Hospital stated that he has been treating “this patient with previous CABG, multiple angioplasties and ablations, throughout his stay in London in the past years.” The Britain’s Royal Brompton Hospital - the largest specialist heart and lung medical centre in the United Kingdom. The cardiologist noted that they first tried medical treatment, strengthening his antianginal therapy.