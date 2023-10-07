No undocumented alien to be allowed to stay in Punjab, says CM Mohsin

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that all foreign nationals resid­ing illegally in Punjab should voluntarily depart as the initial data of foreign residents has been compiled.

He made these remarks during a media interaction af­ter inspecting the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road con­trolled access corridor projects.

The CM issued a stern warn­ing that any foreigner stay­ing unlawfully in the prov­ince would not be permitted to dwell. Naqvi stressed the importance of self-eviction by illegal immigrants in Punjab, cautioning that a comprehen­sive crackdown would ensue if they failed to comply. Howev­er, the government would not abuse anyone, he maintained.

The CM observed that the closure of schools had led to a noticeable decrease in pink eye cases.

In response to a query about his health, he conveyed that he is feeling better. Mohsin Naqvi provided updates on the prog­ress of the Shahdara flyovers project, highlighting the rapid completion of the bridge and ongoing activities. Anticipat­ing that the flyovers would be opened to traffic next month, he disclosed that 90 percent of the work had already been ac­complished. Additionally, he in­formed that two construction companies are working tireless­ly to complete the Bund Road project before 120 days.

Simultaneously, numerous pending projects in Rawalpindi, including the Ring Road and safe city authority, have been initi­ated. These projects are slat­ed for completion within 90 to 180 days, with a portion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road nearing completion. Mohsin Naqvi also mentioned that safe city proj­ects in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi were scheduled for simultaneous completion within 150 days.

Before this, the chief minis­ter inspected the Shahdara fly­overs and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects, direct­ing an expedited focus on as­phalt and surrounding roads. He emphasized the acceleration of the new Ravi bridge project. The CM received updates on the nearing completion of both tow­ers of the flyovers and the ongo­ing installation of electric poles.

Subsequently, CM inspected the Bund Road controlled ac­cess corridor project and un­derscored the necessity for timely project completion. He directed efforts to improve traf­fic flow during the construction period. The 7.3-KM long con­trolled access corridor on Bund Road is slated for completion in four months. The first pack­age covers construction from Niazi Chowk to Sagian Inter­change, and the second package spans from Sagian Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange. Ad­ditionally, link roads around the controlled access corridor will also be constructed.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, commissioner, DC Lahore, and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Following the Pa­kistan government’s decision asking all illegal immigrants including Afghans residing in the country to go back to their home countries by November 1, 2023, the illegal Afghan ref­ugees yesterday started coming back to Afghanistan.

According to the Commis­sionerate Afghan Refugees, the exit process of illegal Afghan citizens in Pakistan has start­ed. It mentioned that a legal process has been initiated at the Pak-Afghan Torkham Bor­der yesterday. A total of 18 fam­ilies including nine trucks and one-hundred and eighty people have reached the Torkham Bor­der for returning back to their country Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Baloch­istan Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said that the pro­vincial government will ensure implementation on decisions of the apex committee.

In a statement, he said illegal immigrants residing in Pakistan have twenty-five days to will­ingly return to their countries.

He said that the police force is ready to arrest illegal im­migrants. He also rejected the statement of Afghan defence minister on Pakistan’s decision to expel illegal Afghan refugees and termed it interference into Pakistan’s internal matters.

The foreign nationals resid­ing illegally in Pakistan have 25 days to leave the country, he as­serted.

The government has asked aliens to leave Pakistan by No­vember 1, otherwise, the law enforcement agencies will en­sure their arrest and expulsion from the country.