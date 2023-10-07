Pakhtun leadership should be consulted on Afghan policy: Sherpao

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) central Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the Pakhtun leadership should be taken into confidence before making any policy about Afghanistan as it affects the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he said that the government should seek input from the Pakhtun leadership, as coming up with a policy lacking their suggestions later on creates problems.

Commenting on the fresh increase in the power tariff, Aftab Sherpao demanded the government conduct an audit of the agreements reached with independent power producers, as he believed the deals were mainly investor-friendly. He maintained that the government should address the issue of PESCO’s line losses to give relief to the bill-paying consumers instead of burdening them.

Advising the people, particularly the youth, to think about the country’s future before casting their votes, he said that those who had raised hollow slogans and made empty pledges left the country in dire financial straits due to their incompetence and lack of vision.

About the freshly conducted delimitation, the QWP leader said that ideally, this exercise should be conducted a year before the general election to give candidates enough time to reach out to the electorate. He remarked that at present, political parties had little time left for canvassing. He maintained that some political parties had reservations about the fresh delimitation because candidates would have less time to run their election campaigns.

Though the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the holding of the general election in January next year, the caretaker government has yet to create an environment conducive to the conduct of polls. He said that the law and order situation was also deteriorating, hampering the efforts of the candidates to run their election campaigns.

The QWP leader also said that though the country’s economy was stabilized to some extent, it was still facing tough economic challenges, and it would take considerable time and effort to turn around the economy. Mr Sherpao said that the gulf between the cash-strapped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the centre was widening as it was not getting its due share in the resources, underscoring the need for collective wisdom to address the challenges.