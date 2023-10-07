Saturday, October 07, 2023
Pakistan closely monitoring eruption of hostilities between Israel, Palestine: FO
Web Desk
7:00 PM | October 07, 2023
National

Pakistan says it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East, and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation.

She said Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

She said a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson said we call on the international community to come together for the cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East.

