Pakistan crush Netherlands in their World Cup opener

HYDERABAD - Pakistan kicked off their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with an 81-run victory over the Neth­erlands in Hyderabad. A com­bined effort from Pakistan’s bowlers, supported by half-cen­turies from Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, secured a con­vincing win for the team.

Despite a promising start to their innings, the Netherlands struggled to maintain momen­tum and lost wickets at regu­lar intervals, ultimately being bowled out for a total of 205 runs. Left-handed opener Vi­kramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede were the standout performers for the Netherlands, scoring 52 and 67 runs, respec­tively. Pakistan’s bowling at­tack was relentless, with Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf taking two wickets each, and Shaheen Af­ridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed each claiming one.

Pakistan faced a challenging start as they lost their top three batsmen, Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul-Haq (15), and Babar Azam (5), with just 38 runs on the board in 9.1 overs. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Moham­mad Rizwan and young talent Saud Shakeel teamed up to stage a remarkable recovery.

The duo displayed remarkable determination, forging a 120- run partnership for the fourth wicket, with both reaching half-centuries. Saud Shakeel’s bril­liant innings of 68 from 52 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a six, was brought to an end by Aryan Dutt in the 29th over. Mohammad Rizwan, who also contributed 68 off 75 balls with eight boundaries, followed suit in the 32nd over.

Pakistan faced another setback when Bas de Leede dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed (9) in the same over, reducing them to 188/6. All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mo­hammad Nawaz then combined for a vital seventh-wicket partner­ship, adding 64 runs to the total. Their efforts seemed to put Paki­stan in control until Bas de Leede struck again, dismissing Shadab in the 44th over after he scored 32 off 34 balls with two fours.

In the final overs, Pakistan lost two more wickets in quick succession, with Mohammad Nawaz departing after a 43-ball 39. Tailenders Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi contributed crucial runs, adding 19 runs to the total. Ackermann’s stumping of Shaheen Afridi limited Paki­stan to a below-par total in their World Cup opener. Bas de Leede led the Netherlands’ bowling at­tack with figures of 4/62, sup­ported by Ackermann’s 2/39, while Dutt, Logan van Beek, and Paul van Meekeren each claimed one wicket.