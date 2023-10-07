Pakistan Football Federation supports Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid

In a momentous declaration of solidarity, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) proudly announces its unreserved endorsement of Saudi Arabia's ambitious bid to host the prestigious 2034 FIFA World Cup. This unwavering show of support underscores the PFF's profound belief in Saudi Arabia's capacity to orchestrate an unparalleled global football extravaganza, one that transcends borders and unites nations through the sublime art of the beautiful game.

PFF recognizes the potential of Saudi Arabia, a nation with a rich cultural heritage and a steadfast commitment to the sport of football, to deliver a World Cup experience of unmatched excellence. The Saudi Arabian bid promises to not only uphold the tournament's storied legacy but also elevate it to unprecedented heights, captivating the hearts and minds of millions of fans worldwide.

PFF is sticking to the worldwide football community's plan to make the sport bigger and include more people. PFF supports Saudi Arabia in their hope to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and looking forward to it. It will be a great time when football brings countries together in a spirit of sportsmanship and skill.