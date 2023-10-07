Saturday, October 07, 2023
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

Agencies
October 07, 2023
RAMALLAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES-A Palestinian was killed early Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers in a town that has been the scene of frequent violence in the occupied West Bank, multiple sources said.
“Labib Mohammad Labib Dmidi, 19, was shot in the heart by settlers in the town of Huwara,” the Palestinian health ministry said in a brief statement.
The Israeli army said in a statement that a suspect had been shot by soldiers, and a military spokesman said later he was unable to confirm whether the Palestinian had been killed or wounded.

