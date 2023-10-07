Saturday, October 07, 2023
Pirwadhai police arrest 2 robbers; recover over Rs2.5m

APP
October 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Pirwadhai Police while conducting an operation managed to recover two robbers and recovered over Rs 2.5, mobile phone, motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that Pirwadhai police while responding to an information about a robbery at gunpoint near Chatti graveyard managed to net two robbers namely Umair alias Wodang and Suleman within a few hours and recovered looted over Rs 2.5 million, weapons, a motorcycle, mobile and other items from their possession.
The motorcycle recovered from the possession of the robbers was snatched few days back from a citizen.
He informed that the arrested accused were being shifted to jail for identification parade.
He said, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem, SDPO City, and Pirwadhai police on successful operation and recovering snatched over Rs 2.5 million and other items from the possession of the robbers.

