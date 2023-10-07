Saturday, October 07, 2023
Police carry out search operation in Chowk Pindori, adjoining areas

APP
October 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Police here on Friday carried out a search operation in ‘Chowk Pindori’, and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan Police Station. 
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and to flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani. 
He informed senior police officers and police personnel including women police to take part in the search operation. 
Police checked as many as 32 houses and 51 individuals during the search operation. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals. 
He said that police are more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and to maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

APP

